LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Citigroup

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.94.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 245,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

