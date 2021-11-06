DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DKNG. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.81.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $17,906,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,125,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,145,610 shares of company stock valued at $231,837,806. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

