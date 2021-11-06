Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.87. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.77.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kforce in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Kforce in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Kforce in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

