HC Wainwright Boosts Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Price Target to $34.00

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

LTRN stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. Lantern Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRN. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $12,948,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $831,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

