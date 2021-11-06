BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 79,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZNH opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89. China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.43.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

China Southern Airlines Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

