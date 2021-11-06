BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AC Immune were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 221.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the second quarter worth $84,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 34.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 2,711.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 24,673 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the second quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Sunday, October 17th.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95. AC Immune SA has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $532.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.77.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AC Immune SA will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

