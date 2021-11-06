Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 11,853 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,853 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $296,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,500. 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NGM shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

