Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $274,000 Stake in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,178 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67. Azure Power Global Limited has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

