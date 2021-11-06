Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,914 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 308.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 86.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $163.63 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $137.73 and a 12-month high of $193.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.33.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.