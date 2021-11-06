Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Critical Analysis

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

ReneSola has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ReneSola and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReneSola 18.11% 4.09% 2.93% Applied Materials 24.54% 49.27% 24.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.1% of ReneSola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ReneSola and Applied Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReneSola 0 1 3 0 2.75 Applied Materials 0 6 19 0 2.76

ReneSola currently has a consensus price target of $11.73, indicating a potential upside of 36.59%. Applied Materials has a consensus price target of $151.89, indicating a potential downside of 0.91%. Given ReneSola’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ReneSola is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReneSola and Applied Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReneSola $73.92 million 8.11 $2.78 million $0.09 95.44 Applied Materials $17.20 billion 8.05 $3.62 billion $4.17 36.76

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than ReneSola. Applied Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReneSola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Applied Materials beats ReneSola on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules. The Solar Power Projects segment offers solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Putuo District, China.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging. The Applied Global Services segment provides solutions to optimize equipment, performance, and productivity. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes; coating systems and display technologies for television; personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and consumer-oriented devices. The company was founded on November 10, 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

