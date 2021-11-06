-$0.18 EPS Expected for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Level Four Financial LLC increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $78.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.