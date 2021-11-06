Analysts Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. EPR Properties posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 317.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

EPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,384,000 after purchasing an additional 132,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,427,000 after acquiring an additional 252,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,011,000 after acquiring an additional 110,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,731,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after buying an additional 480,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

