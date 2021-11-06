Reviewing The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group 8.15% 9.86% 2.25% Till Capital N/A -15.54% -4.81%

The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Hanover Insurance Group and Till Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hanover Insurance Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $146.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.18%. Given The Hanover Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than Till Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and Till Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group $4.83 billion 0.93 $358.70 million $9.32 13.48 Till Capital $160,000.00 95.70 -$1.56 million N/A N/A

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats Till Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety. The Personal Lines segment involves personal automobile, homeowners and other personal coverage. The Other segment operates through Opus Investment Management, Inc. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

