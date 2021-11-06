$0.12 EPS Expected for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. Eldorado Gold reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

EGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,306,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,605 shares during the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EGO opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

