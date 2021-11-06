Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Cut by Analyst

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Pfizer in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $272.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after buying an additional 1,314,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after buying an additional 3,681,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after buying an additional 2,233,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after buying an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

