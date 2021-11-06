KeyCorp Comments on SBA Communications Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $379.00 price target on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.60.

SBAC opened at $344.21 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $346.46 and a 200 day moving average of $329.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.88 and a beta of 0.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $272,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,952 shares of company stock worth $89,696,655. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

