Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for MVB Financial Corp. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MVB Financial in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MVB Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $505.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MVB Financial has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.38.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 28.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVBF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in MVB Financial by 278,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MVB Financial during the second quarter worth $162,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

