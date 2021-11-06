Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

DIOD stock opened at $107.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $4,832,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,709 shares of company stock worth $13,331,608. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Diodes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

