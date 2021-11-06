LTC Properties, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LTC Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

