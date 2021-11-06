BMO Capital Markets Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $185.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.61.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.15 and its 200 day moving average is $181.12. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Qorvo by 44.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

