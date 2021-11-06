IPG Photonics Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for IPG Photonics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.36.

IPGP opened at $171.36 on Thursday. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

