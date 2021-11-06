KeyCorp Comments on Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

VNOM stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.76 and a beta of 2.54. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $25.32.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 471.43%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.