Akamai Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Akamai Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 17.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $107.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.36. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after buying an additional 6,028,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $356,827,000 after buying an additional 94,092 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,855,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $332,908,000 after acquiring an additional 34,623 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $258,546,000 after acquiring an additional 227,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,068,698 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $241,211,000 after acquiring an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

