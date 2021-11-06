TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $526.00

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 526 ($6.87) and last traded at GBX 504.80 ($6.60), with a volume of 280557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 491.50 ($6.42).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 484.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 462.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

