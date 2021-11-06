Savills (LON:SVS) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,431.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,431 ($18.70) and last traded at GBX 1,431 ($18.70), with a volume of 10061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,421 ($18.57).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Savills in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Savills in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 18.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,363.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,239.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

