Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $441.03

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $441.03 and last traded at $440.29, with a volume of 303609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $437.65.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after buying an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

