Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNDNF. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $340.00.

LNDNF stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

