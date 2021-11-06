National Bank Financial Raises Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to C$67.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Shares of MTRAF opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. Metro has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

