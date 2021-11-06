Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is a logistics enterprise, providing ocean, land, and air transportation services. Its main activities include global logistics based on international marine transportation business, cruises, terminal and harbor transport, shipping-related services and real estate. Its global logistics business offers global logistics service, centering on marine transportation, container transport, car transport, logistics and terminal & harbor transport services. Its bulk or energy transport business engages in transportation of raw materials and energy resources in response to cargo characteristics and demand. Its cruise ship service is provided by two NYK group companies. Its technology development segment includes introduction to air cargo business and research and development business for transportation systems. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

NPNYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPNYY opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 50.05% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

