Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Mail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 price target on Royal Mail and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.74.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

