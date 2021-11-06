Prosus’ (PROSY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PROSY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosus presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Prosus has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $136.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0324 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

