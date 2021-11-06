Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT Lowered to $38.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

