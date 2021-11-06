Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HWDJF. Peel Hunt raised Howden Joinery Group to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.59.

Shares of HWDJF opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

