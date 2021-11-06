-$0.13 EPS Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.14). Dril-Quip posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

DRQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $836.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.33. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11.

In other Dril-Quip news, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $56,796.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,552 shares of company stock worth $1,580,955 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dril-Quip by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.