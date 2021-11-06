First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FQVLF stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.04%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.