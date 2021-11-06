BMO Capital Markets Lowers Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$31.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Shares of KEYUF stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Keyera has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

