$2.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to post $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the highest is $3.10. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings of $4.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $13.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $14.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,881,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after purchasing an additional 628,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after acquiring an additional 475,437 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,944,000 after acquiring an additional 378,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $140.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.46. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $160.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

