Brokerages Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Diana Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million.

Several research firms have commented on DSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $436.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

