Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

BHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

NYSE:BHC opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 3,731.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 36,427 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after buying an additional 316,478 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 239,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

