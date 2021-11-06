FY2021 EPS Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) – William Blair cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of EverQuote in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

EVER has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $382.93 million, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.11. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $54.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,467,000 after acquiring an additional 215,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,935,000 after acquiring an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 93,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $28,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $550,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 89,305 shares of company stock worth $1,476,125 and have sold 35,547 shares worth $696,657. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

