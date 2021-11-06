FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Raised by Analyst

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ashford in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.12. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.63. Ashford has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ashford in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

