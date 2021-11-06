Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Issued By B. Riley

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

NYSE:HCC opened at $22.71 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 250,276 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,350,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.