Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.25. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $18.17 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $113.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.72. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,938,439,000 after purchasing an additional 357,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,061,212,000 after purchasing an additional 397,748 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $784,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $969,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

