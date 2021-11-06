Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum Lifted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.55. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

CPE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $61.49.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

