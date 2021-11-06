The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €61.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.86% from the company’s previous close.

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €80.71 ($94.95).

ETR HEI opened at €64.80 ($76.24) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €71.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €49.17 ($57.85) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

