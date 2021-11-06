Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €102.36 ($120.42).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €91.85 ($108.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €83.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.22. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €58.13 ($68.39) and a one year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

