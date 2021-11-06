Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Envista Holdings Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Envista in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Envista has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Envista in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 4,206.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

