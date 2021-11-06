Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €7.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.08 ($7.15).

ETR CBK opened at €6.72 ($7.90) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €3.98 ($4.68) and a 52 week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.83.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

