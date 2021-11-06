Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Raymond James

Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:EEYUF opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. Essential Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37.
Essential Energy Services Company Profile
