Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Raymond James

Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:EEYUF opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. Essential Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of oilfield services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It operates through the Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton, and Corporate segments. The ECWS segment offers completion, production services and comprises fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.