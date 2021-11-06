Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Raised to C$91.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EQGPF. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$80.50 price objective (down previously from C$161.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$55.35 price objective (down previously from C$87.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.21.

Equitable Group stock opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $127.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.29.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

